Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until MON 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.