Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today.…
The Glens Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunder…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain …
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degree…