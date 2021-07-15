Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.