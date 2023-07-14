The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.