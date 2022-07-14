 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

