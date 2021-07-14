 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The Glens Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

