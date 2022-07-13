Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.