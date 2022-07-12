Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
