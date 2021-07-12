Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SUN 8:00 PM EDT until MON 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.