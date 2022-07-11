The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy da…
The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…