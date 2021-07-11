 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

Local Weather

