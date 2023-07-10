Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.