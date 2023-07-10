Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy d…