Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.