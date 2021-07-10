 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elsa leaves Florida after bringing intense rain and wind

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News