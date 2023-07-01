Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.