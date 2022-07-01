Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. A 66-degree l…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52…
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tod…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Atmospheric rivers are relatively narrow regions in the atmosphere — typically 250 to 375 miles wide and well over 1,000 miles long.