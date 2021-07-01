Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.