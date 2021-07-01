 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

