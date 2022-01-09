Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 5:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
