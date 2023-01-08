It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
