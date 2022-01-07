Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
