 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News