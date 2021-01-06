 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News