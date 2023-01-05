Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.