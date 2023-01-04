Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

