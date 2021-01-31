It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 19.24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
