Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 2 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

