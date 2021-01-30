Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 13.6. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.