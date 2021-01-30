It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 13.6. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Glens Falls: Clear skies. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 28.94…
This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
For the drive home in Glens Falls: Clear skies. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27.3. A 11-degree lo…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 14.85. 6 degrees i…
This evening in Glens Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indo…
Glens Falls's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 1F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 33.07. 18 deg…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 0.2. Today's forecas…