Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
