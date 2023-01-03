Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.