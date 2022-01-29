It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. A 0-degree low is forecasted. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
