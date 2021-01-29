 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 0.2. Today's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 2:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

