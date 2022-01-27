It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. 14 degrees is today's low. P…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Expect a drastic drop…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 8-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. -6 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 10. A -8-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature …