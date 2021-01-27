 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 33.07. 18 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 10:00 AM EST. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

