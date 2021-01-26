 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 28.94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

