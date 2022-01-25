It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 1 degree. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
