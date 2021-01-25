It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27.3. A 11-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Glens Falls: Clear skies. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…
This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F…
For the drive home in Glens Falls: Clear skies. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 14.85. 6 degrees i…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 6.53. Today's forecasted l…
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 21-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.87. A 25-degree…
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 15 degrees is today's…
This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. …
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…