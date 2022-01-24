It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. 14 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Expect a drastic drop…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 8-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Expect a drastic drop…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 10. A -8-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9. A 1-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Glens F…