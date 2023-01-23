Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

