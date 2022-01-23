Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.