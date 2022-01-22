Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 8-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.