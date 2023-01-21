Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY

It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.