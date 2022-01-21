Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 10. A -8-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.