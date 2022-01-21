It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 10. A -8-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
