Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.