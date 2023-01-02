Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.