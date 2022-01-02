Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

 Skip to main content
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 11:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

