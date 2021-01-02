 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

