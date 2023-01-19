 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 29-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 1:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News