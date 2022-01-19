Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
