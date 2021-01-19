It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
