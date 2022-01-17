Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
