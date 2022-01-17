 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

