Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.