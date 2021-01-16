Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
