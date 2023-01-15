It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
